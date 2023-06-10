Mushtaq Ahmed Appointed as Brand Ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Former Pakistani cricketer, Mushtaq Ahmed, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

Mushtaq visited the PSCA headquarters in Lahore, where Managing Director Kamran Khan briefed him about the arrangements and working of the organization.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Stars Come Face to Face in Vitality T20 Blast

Expressing his appreciation, the leg-spinner also addressed the police communication officers, acknowledging their pivotal role in ensuring citizen safety.

Describing the young individuals working in the PSCA as the heroes of the nation, he emphasized their contribution to reviving cricket in Pakistan.

He highlighted the crucial role played by Safe Cities in promoting cricket and expressed his commitment to showcasing the project on a global scale.

ALSO READ Salman Butt Blames IPL for India’s Troubles in WTC Final

“You are the national heroes, illuminating the name of your country worldwide by running this project,” the legendary cricketer appreciated.

On this auspicious occasion, MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan presented Mushtaq Ahmed with the official cap and kit of the Safe City Authority.

In recognition of his association with the PSCA, Mushtaq was also honored with a commemorative shield from the authority as a token of appreciation for his dedication to the cause.