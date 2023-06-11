Hoor’s Broze Medal at WTT Youth Contender Highlights Pakistan’s Table Tennis Potential

Pakistan’s Hoor Fawad and Tunisia’s Waseem Essid bagged bronze in mixed doubles at WTT Youth Contender.

Pakistan’s young table tennis player Hoor Fawad, who has been consistently making her country proud with her remarkable performances from a young age, has once again raised the flag high by winning another accolade.

In a remarkable display of talent and teamwork, Pakistan’s table tennis star Hoor Fawad and her partner Waseem Essid from Tunisia secured the bronze medal in the mixed doubles category at the prestigious WTT Youth Contender in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Their impressive performance in the tournament is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills on the table. Hoor and Waseem’s achievement brings great pride to their respective countries and serves as an inspiration to young table tennis enthusiasts.

Their success on the international stage highlights the growing prowess of emerging talents and further solidifies their positions as rising stars in the world of table tennis.