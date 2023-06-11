How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Mauritius Football Match: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan national football team will play its first match of the 4-Nation tournament in Africa against the host nation Mauritius today.

The Men in Green will be determined to get start the tournament on the right foot and register their first international win since 2018.

Shaheens have a host of new faces in the squad with the likes of Otis Khan and Easah Suliman joining the overseas contingent of Hassan Bashir, Abdul Samad, Abdullah Iqbal Harun Hamid, Rahis Nabi and more.

Unfortunately, Pakistan will not have the services of Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman for this match, but the centre back duo is expected to join the squad in the next game against Kenya.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Umar Hayat (RB) Mamoon Khan (CB) Abdullah Shah (CB) M.Sufyan (LB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Alamgir Ghazi (CM) Harun Hamid (CM) Abdul Samad (RW) Otis Khan (LW) Hassan Bashir (St)

Match Timings

The tournament will kick-off with the highly anticipated encounter between Pakistan and Mauritius today at the Anjalay Stadium. The match will commence at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Mauritius 11 June 2023 4:30 PM Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs Mauritius live streaming will be available for the Pakistani fans on various mediums. Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation will telecast the match live on their website and mobile app while the Mauritius Vs Pakistan live stream will also be broadcasted live on Facebook.

Here are the live stream links for Pakistan Vs Mauritius:

MBC LINK Pakistan Football Federation LINK

*Links will be updated closer to the match