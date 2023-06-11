Pakistan’s Schedule for World Test Championship Cycle 2023-2025

Today marks the final day of the World Test Championship 2023, as India and Australia battle it out for the ultimate glory at the Oval. While the focus is on the current championship, cricket fans are already looking ahead to the next cycle of the tournament from 2023-2025. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released the fixtures for each team, revealing their home and away series.

When it comes to Pakistan, their journey in the upcoming World Test Championship is expected to be a challenging one. They will face England, West Indies, and Bangladesh at home, while their away fixtures include Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. These fixtures present a mixed bag of challenges for Pakistan, as they will have to contend with tough opponents both at home and in unfamiliar conditions abroad.

Pakistan’s last Test win in Australia came back in 1995/96, and they have never won a Test series in South Africa. These records suggest that Pakistan will need to bring their A-game to overcome these formidable opponents. As the fixtures for the next cycle are announced, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the intense battles that lie ahead in the World Test Championship 2023-2025.

