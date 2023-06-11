Pakistan’s Schedule for World Test Championship Cycle 2023-2025

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 11, 2023 | 2:41 pm

Today marks the final day of the World Test Championship 2023, as India and Australia battle it out for the ultimate glory at the Oval. While the focus is on the current championship, cricket fans are already looking ahead to the next cycle of the tournament from 2023-2025. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released the fixtures for each team, revealing their home and away series.

ALSO READ

When it comes to Pakistan, their journey in the upcoming World Test Championship is expected to be a challenging one. They will face England, West Indies, and Bangladesh at home, while their away fixtures include Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. These fixtures present a mixed bag of challenges for Pakistan, as they will have to contend with tough opponents both at home and in unfamiliar conditions abroad.

Pakistan’s last Test win in Australia came back in 1995/96, and they have never won a Test series in South Africa. These records suggest that Pakistan will need to bring their A-game to overcome these formidable opponents. As the fixtures for the next cycle are announced, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the intense battles that lie ahead in the World Test Championship 2023-2025.

ALSO READ
Team Home Away
Pakistan England West Indies Bangladesh Australia South Africa Sri Lanka
Bangladesh New Zealand South Africa Sri Lanka India West Indies Pakistan
Australia India West Indies Pakistan New Zealand England Sri Lanka
India New Zealand England Bangladesh Australia West Indies South Africa
England Australia West Indies Sri Lanka New Zealand India Pakistan
New Zealand Australia England South Africa India Bangladesh Sri Lanka
South Africa India Pakistan Sri Lanka New Zealand West Indies Bangladesh
Sri Lanka New Zealand Australia Pakistan England South Africa Bangladesh
West Indies India South Africa Bangladesh Australia England Pakistan

Ayna Dua

lens

Waliya Najib Dazzles Fan With Irresistible Charm in Show-Stopping Outfit
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>