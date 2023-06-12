Direct Flights Between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to Start Next Month

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2023 | 2:05 pm

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines is eagerly preparing for its inaugural flight from Almaty to Lahore, which is scheduled to take place on July 8.

According to a press release by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, these flights will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing the Boeing 737 aircraft.

Passengers can already purchase tickets for this exciting new route, which connects Almaty and Lahore. Lahore, widely recognized as the cultural center of Pakistan, offers a captivating experience for tourists.

The city is renowned for its magnificent architecture, with the Lahore Fort being a prominent attraction. The fort encompasses a vast complex of palace structures, gardens, and exhibition halls.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the iconic Badshahi Mosque, wander through the picturesque Chauburji Gardens, and consider a tour of Aitchison College.

The launch of these direct flights between Almaty and Lahore will significantly enhance travel convenience, allowing passengers to easily immerse themselves in the cultural richness and architectural marvels that Lahore has to offer.

