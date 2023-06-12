Dubai Issues Important Alert Regarding Emirates ID

Dubai Courts has urged citizens and residents to update their Emirates ID with the latest information at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security.

Taking to Twitter, Dubai Courts told residents to update their ID via ICP’s website because it makes it easier for them to contact the resident for any legal proceedings.

Our valued customers, please update your ID at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security via the following link:https://t.co/KemM18c9o3

Previously, Dubai Courts also released clarifications on how people can attend judicial sessions online by following the steps below:

Open Dubai Courts’ official website

Go to “Public Services.”

Press “Sessions Agenda” to learn about attending the judicial session remotely.

Choose the judicial department.

Select the video icon, which will send a request to the judicial department that will either allow or disallow you to attend the session.

Dubai Duty Free Jobs



Dubai Duty Free (DDF), under the leadership of CEO Salah Tahlek, is ramping up its recruitment drive to meet the growing demand of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

According to the details, the company plans to hire 1,040 employees, bringing the total workforce to 5,698 by the end of this year, a 22.35 percent rise from the previous year.

The development comes in response to estimations that Dubai Airport will accommodate nearly 83 million passengers this year.

The exponential growth in travel will result from the factors such as increased tourism, Dubai’s emergence as a popular destination, flourishing business activities, and expansion of UAE=based airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways, etc.