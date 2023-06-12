UAE Officially Announces Eid Al-Adha Holidays

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially announced Eid Al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities. Residents will have a four-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival, which is expected to extend to a six-day weekend.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the holiday will take place from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah as per the Islamic Hijri calendar. Arafat Day, which falls on 9 Dhul Hijjah , is considered the holiest day in Islam. The following three days will mark Eid Al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

The specific dates on the Gregorian calendar will be determined on 18 June, when officials will look for the crescent moon that signals the start of an Islamic month. Based on astronomical calculations, Arafat Day is expected to be on 27 June, with Eid falling on the next day, 28 June.

Subsequently, the holiday will likely be from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June. Considering the usual Saturday-Sunday weekend, this will result in a six-day break, making it the longest official holiday of the year.

ALSO READ Australia Wins World Test Championship as India Loses 2nd Consecutive Final

Residents will only need to work on Monday, 26 June, before enjoying the rest of the week off. Some employees are even taking Monday off to make it a nine-day break. Employees will resume work on Monday 3 July.