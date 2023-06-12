Islamabad Police to Hire Retired Military Personnel

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police will hire military veterans from various fields, as per reports on Sunday.

Reports have revealed that approximately 200 experienced retired soldiers will be initially recruited.

ALSO READ Ship Carrying ‘Cheap’ Russian Oil Arrives in Karachi

The reports further mention that the educational requirement for recruitment is up to matriculation, and the age limit is set at 42 years. In addition, a character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are mandatory.

These retired soldiers will be assigned to sensitive buildings and the red zone for security purposes.

In a recent development, the Islamabad administration requested the interior ministry to recall the Pakistan Army troops deployed a month ago to maintain law and order after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on 9 May.

In response to the nationwide protests on 10 May, the military was deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to restore and maintain law and order.

During the nearly three-day-long protests, the situation became increasingly volatile, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives and leaving dozens of others injured. To regain control, the incumbent coalition government took measures such as suspending internet services and deploying army troops.