Electric Car Interest in UAE and Saudi Arabia Sees Significant Increase

A General Motors-commissioned Morning Consult survey has discovered a rising customer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

According to a report, EV awareness, long-term cost reductions, car alternatives, and charging infrastructure were surveyed. The result showed an increased EV positivity among car buyers.

General Motors Africa & Middle East president and managing director Jack Uppal stated,

It is promising to see the rising positive sentiment towards EVs brought to light by this Morning Consult survey. As we progress towards our vision of the future of mobility, the increase in volume and variety of EV options we are anticipating to bring to market, will respond to the shift in consumer awareness and consideration brought on by the long-term benefits of ownership – from apprehension around affordability and range, towards positive sentiment towards the ownership potential of these new technologies.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have 95% and 93% awareness of all-electric vehicles, respectively. Both countries’ age and gender groupings share this awareness. The study shows that 70% of UAE and 63% of Saudi Arabian respondents strongly considered buying an EV.

General Motors stated that global sales predictions suggest that the EV market will rise from $10 billion in 2023 to $90 billion by 2030. UAE and Saudi Arabia’s carbon-neutral plans have raised awareness of EV offers and their benefits, the statement said.

The poll also found that EV cost savings drive interest. 64% of UAE respondents mentioned gasoline prices and environmental concerns as factors for their interest in EVs. 61% of Saudis said the expense of gasoline and the availability of cheaper EVs piqued their interest.