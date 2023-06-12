Irfan Pathan’s Hypocrisy on Display After India’s Big Loss in WTC Final [Reactions]

Former Indian bowler, Irfan Pathan’s hypocrisy was on full display after India suffered a heavy defeat in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval yesterday.

Pathan’s Twitter account was flooded with comments from Pakistani fans after the match as they reminded Pathan of his infamous tweet, ‘Padosiyon Sunday kaisa raha? (how did your Sunday go neighbors?)’ after India had defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup match.

ALSO READ Nasser Hussain Tells Indian Batters to Learn From Babar Azam After Poor Batting

Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

Pakistani fans were quick to respond with quirky replies after India suffered a 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC final.

Pathan did not take lightly to the banter of the Pakistani fans as he tweeted, ‘Suddenly all the padosi’s are entering my time line with happiness cos team India lost the WTC FINAL. I was so right abt them… #grace.’

Pathan’s response to the tweets reeked of hypocrisy as he was the one who initiated the banter and once people responded back to him after suffering a similar fate, he suddenly remembered about ‘grace’ and sportsman spirit.

The former Indian cricketer’s immature response perfectly reflects ‘if you can’t take it then don’t dish it out’ phrase.

ALSO READ Pakistanis Who’ve Thrown Their Hats in the Ring for Lanka Premier League Auction

Check out some of the responses by Pakistani fans:

Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) June 11, 2023

Your parosi rn pic.twitter.com/7s1KuGB5o0 — Dr Coco (@mujhaycryaraha) June 11, 2023

padosiyon Sunday kesa raha ?? 🤣🤣 — Basit Raza Samraa (@Basitrazasamraa) June 11, 2023