Nasser Hussain Tells Indian Batters to Learn From Babar Azam After Poor Batting

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has expressed his disappointment over the poor performance of Indian batters in the ICC Test Championship final at the Oval

Speaking to the media after Australia secured a 209-run victory, Nasser Hussain said that the Indian top-order batters failed to deliver when it mattered.

The cricketer-turned-commentator advised the Indian batters to learn from modern-day batting greats, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson, on how to handle pacers when the ball swings.

Appreciating Babar and former New Zealand skipper, Nasser remarked that they are technically strong batters as they play the ball late and wait until the end.

Fans might come after me for saying this, but I think the Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore-born cricketer had been the topic of discussion during the Test Championship final for his outstanding performances.

On the third day of the final match, renowned commentator, Alison Mitchell, recalled the match-saving innings in the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

Speaking on the pre-Test Championship final show, Wasim Akram stated that Babar Azam has the same fan base in Pakistan as Lara attracted fans to stadiums in the West Indies.

The former fast bowler added that the Lahore-born cricketer has become part of the Fab Five, and despite being the youngest among them, he has achieved a lot across formats.

“If you look at the calendar for the World Test Championship, Babar has scored more than 1,500 runs, with an average of 60. So, he is catching up to those legends, those icons,” he said.