How to Apply for UAE Visa With Etihad Airways

One of the leading airlines in the world, Etihad Airways, offers an easy way to apply for a UAE visa. Travelers can apply for a UAE visa through a convenient service offered by the airline, helping them avoid any inconvenience while making last-minute visa plans.

The airline has a simple way to apply for a UAE visa on its website. However, before we move on to the application process, it is important to understand what kinds of visas you get for entering into UAE.

Visa Types in UAE

Tourist Visa

Visiting UAE for leisure and entertainment requires you to apply for a tourist visa. There are plenty of countries that have visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry. But we will discuss it later.

If you want to visit UAE as a tourist, you can get a single or multiple-entry tourist visa, with a validity period of up to 60 days.

Single Entry Tourist Visa in UAE

It is valid for 60 days with a stay of up to 30 days. You must have a valid passport of at least six months. You can get it extended twice for 30 days each. Its fee is around AED 450.

Multiple Entry Tourist Visa in UAE

This one is also valid for 60 days, with a stay of up to 30 days from the first entry. Also, multiple entries are permitted within 30 days of the first entry. It can also be extended twice for 30 days each. Its fee is approximately AED 750.

Long-Term Single Entry Tourist Visa in UAE

This visa is valid for a period of 60 days as well, and travelers can stay for a maximum of 60 days. However, if the traveler is under 18 years old, they must be accompanied by parents who also have the same visa type. The price for the visa is AED 750.

Long-Term Multiple Entry Tourist Visa in UAE

The visa is valid for a total of 60 days, and the stay duration is also 60 days, starting from the first entry into the country. If travelers are under 18 years old, they must be accompanied by parents who hold the same type of visa. The price for the visa is AED 1,480.

Transit Visa

If you’re passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport and planning to continue your journey to another country, you’ll need to apply for a UAE transit visa. The requirement for this visa depends on how long you plan to stay during your transit.

Single Entry Transit Visa

If you have a layover between 8 hours and 4 days, you will need a UAE transit visa. This visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 4 days, and it is valid for 14 days. The cost for this visa is AED 150.

48-Hour Transit Visa UAE

This visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 48 hours and is valid for 14 days. The best part is, there is no charge for this visa. It’s completely free of cost!

Documents Required for UAE Visa Via Etihad Airways

Completed application form.

A color photograph (6x6cm) with a white background (at least 80% of your face should be visible) – minimum size of 600×600 pixels.

Color copy of your passport, showing your full name, nationality, date and place of birth, passport number, date of issue and expiry, name of father/legal guardian, and the name of your mother.

Valid passport with at least 6 months validity at the time of travel.

Confirmed return and onward ticket.

Additional Documents (based on nationality):

Depending on your nationality, you may be required to provide other supporting documents for your visa application. Failure to do so may result in visa application rejection.

For Children:

Birth certificates for children in English or Arabic. Translated documents should be attested on the front page.

For Dependents:

Spouses, children below 18, and parents above 60 are considered dependents. Supporting documents are required to prove the relationship status, such as marriage or birth certificate.

For Minors (under 18 years old):

A photo ID of the parents or husband is required.

Copy of one of the parents’ tourist visas sponsored by Etihad Airways.

Etihad Airways reserves the right for sponsorship.

Unaccompanied minors and students will not be sponsored.

Females under 18 or students must travel with their parents.

Only machine-readable passports will be accepted; handwritten passports will not be accepted.

Important Note:

All documents must be submitted in JPEG format and should not exceed a size of 1 MB.

How to Apply for UAE Visa Via Etihad Airways

Visit the Etihad Airways website.

Select the type of visa you want to apply for.

Click on ‘Issue visa’. (Click “Extend Visa” if you want to apply for an extension).

Fill in all the required details, including trip info, applicant info, address info, and attachment info.

Review your application and proceed to pay the visa application fees.

Once your application has been approved and processed by the authorities, you will receive your visa.

Processing Time:

The processing time for a UAE visa through Etihad Airways is typically around 3 to 4 days, subject to immigration approval.

Track UAE Visa

Visit the Etihad Airways website.

Enter your ‘Request Number’ and valid email address.

Click on ‘Search’, and you will be able to track the application status of your UAE visa.

UAE Visa-on-Arrival Countries

No. Country No. Country No. Country 1 Andorra 24 Hong Kong (SAR of China) 47 Poland 2 Argentina 25 Hungary 48 Republic of Mauritius 3 Australia 26 Iceland 49 Republic of El Salvador 4 Austria 27 Ireland 50 Portugal 5 Bahamas 28 Italy 51 Romania 6 Barbados 29 Japan 52 Russian Federation 7 Belgium 30 Kazakhstan 53 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8 Brazil 31 Latvia 54 San Marino 9 Brunei 32 Liechtenstein 55 Serbia 10 Bulgaria 33 Lithuania 56 Seychelles 11 Canada 34 Luxembourg 57 Singapore 12 Chile 35 Malaysia 58 Slovakia 13 Costa Rica 36 Maldives 59 Slovenia 14 Croatia 37 Malta 60 Solomon 15 Cyprus 38 Mexico 61 South Korea 16 Czech Republic 39 Monaco 62 Spain 17 Denmark 40 Montenegro 63 Sweden 18 Estonia 41 Nauru 64 Switzerland 19 Finland 42 Netherlands 65 The Vatican 20 France 43 New Zealand 66 Ukraine 21 Germany 44 Norway 67 United Kingdom 22 Greece 45 People’s Republic of China 68 United States of America 23 Honduras 46 Peru 69 Uruguay

Via Wego