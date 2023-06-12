Zameen.Com Unveils Massive Brand Campaign to Project Positivity & Confidence in Real Estate Sector

Zameen.com has launched a brand campaign across out-of-home and digital platforms to highlight Pakistan’s resilient property and construction sector.

As a trusted name in the market, Zameen.com connects investors, developers, and buyers through its online platform, simplifying transactions and promoting transparency. With a global reach and a user-friendly interface, Zameen.com has gained the trust of millions.

The company also assists more than 200 developers in selling and marketing over 250 projects nationwide.

The Mega OOH Campaign

With over 250 billboards, 3000+ led streamers, and more than 200,000 sq. ft. of advertisement, Zameen.com’s recent branding endeavor is the biggest in its history. The OOH campaign is simple yet effective, just showing the logo of Zameen.com on the classic “Pakistan Green” background and its famous tagline “Har Pata, Humain Pata Hai.”

It’s clean, straight, and beautiful, signifying the strength of Pakistan’s biggest real estate portal and marketing brand.

Innovative Digital Brand Campaign

Zameen is known worldwide for its digital mastery and brand presence. Zameen has topped up its OOH campaign with a comprehensive digital drive using Platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok, Snapchat, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

In the first week only, it has reached 100 million people across digital platforms, making a huge mark in the customers’ minds. Currently, Zameen.com and its mobile application are clocking more than 100,000 sessions a day, a big milestone for any online platform.

Win an iPhone 14 Pro Max

As part of the ongoing brand campaign, Zameen.com has introduced a brand engagement initiative offering participants a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro Max by sharing pictures of the billboards and streamers online.

This interactive approach has increased brand visibility and engaged the audience on a personal level. Visit Zameen’s social media platforms and try your luck to win one awesome phone for yourself.

Impact Objective: Boosting Industry Confidence

Zameen.com’s brand drive is aimed at boosting the confidence of the stakeholders of the Real Estate Sector and its allied industries. In these turbulent times, when the biggest brand in the industry invests heavily in marketing, the message of positivity goes through.

The marketing endeavors are focused on giving the customers, developers, agencies, and marketers assurance that the property market is the hedge against the risks to the current economy.

Summing up, Zameen.com’s brand campaign showcases its commitment to revolutionizing the property business in Pakistan. With a global presence, popularity among stakeholders, and comprehensive marketing services, Zameen.com remains a trailblazer in the real estate industry, solidifying its position as a leading force in the digitization of Pakistan’s property sector.