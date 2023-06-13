Entrepreneurship and Innovation Can Shape Pakistan’s Future: Planning Minister

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the crucial role of entrepreneurship and innovation in shaping Pakistan’s future.

In a speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of the startups’ cohort at the National Incubation Center in Islamabad, acknowledging the country’s position to attract investments from the global IT sector, the minister underscored the potential of Pakistan’s young population, armed with immense talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Iqbal highlighted that economic growth and prosperity would not be achieved solely through traditional means such as real estate. He pointed out that the emergence of new billionaires and millionaires worldwide over the past two decades has been predominantly driven by knowledge capital, emphasizing the power of knowledge over physical or intellectual strength.

By nurturing and supporting the intellectual capabilities of Pakistani youth and removing hurdles to their entrepreneurial endeavors, the Minister expressed confidence that Pakistan could become one of the top ten economies by 2047.

Reflecting on the progress made since the launch of Vision2025 in 2013, he praised the significant advancements achieved despite initial skepticism. He highlighted the successful installation of 11,000 megawatts of new electricity, resulting in a complete eradication of load shedding in just four years.

Moreover, he emphasized that Pakistan had dispelled the negative perceptions of being the world’s most dangerous country, establishing itself as a safe haven for billions of dollars in Chinese investments. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was hailed as a game-changer, pivotal to transforming Pakistan’s profile and ensuring sustainable development.