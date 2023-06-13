FCDO and University of Essex Launch Chevening Scholarship for Pakistani Students

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the University of Essex have partnered to offer a new opportunity for Pakistani students. Starting 8 August 2023, students can apply for a one-year master’s degree in the UK in Climate Change/Sustainability or Heritage/Museum studies through a program offered by the University of Essex. Applications can be submitted through the Chevening website.

These fields are particularly important in light of the recent floods that affected Pakistan, causing damage to both the environment and cultural heritage sites. This scholarship program will provide long-term support for capacity building.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from the British High Commission and the University of Essex expressed their excitement about the partnership and the opportunities for Pakistani students. The University of Essex has a strong reputation in these fields and is ranked highly in global impact rankings.

This is a great opportunity for Pakistani scholars to gain exceptional education in the UK and contribute to shaping a brighter future for their nation.