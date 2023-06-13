CDA to Finally Expand Cleanliness Services to Rural Areas of Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking steps to provide cleanliness services in the previously neglected rural areas of Islamabad.

This marks the first time that the CDA has outsourced cleanliness services in these unattended areas, aiming to enhance the quality of sanitation services. The initiative will cover slums, densely populated suburban areas, and rural regions of the city.

To ensure an effective and efficient cleanliness system, the unattended areas have been divided into two packages. Package-I includes 36 areas with an estimated population of around 200,000.

These areas consist of Muslim Colony (Bari Imam), Nurpur Shahan, Malpur, Shahdara, Mandla, Kot Hathial (entire), Rakh Bani Gala, Lakhawal, Phulgaran, Ghorabaz, Tumair, Lehtrar Road, and others.

Package-II encompasses areas such as Badia Rustam Khan, Badia Qadir Bakhsh, Mera Sumbul Jaffar, Nathiyan/H-13/H-14, Jhangi Syedan/H-15, Mera Sumbul Akku, Gulshan-e-Khudadad, Bhadana Kalan, Noon, Pind Parian, Sara-e-Kharboza, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sara-e-Madu, Shah Allah Dita, Pind Sanghrial, Mera Bheri, Bekar Fateh Bakhsh, F-12, Daraik Mori, G.T Road, and adjoining roads. The total population residing in these areas is approximately 260,000.

Out of the five pre-qualified firms, three firms submitted financial bids for package-I, while four firms participated in package-II.

For package-I, M/s Amjad Ali submitted a bid of Rs5,979 per ton, JV (M/s. NJS, M/s. NCS, M/s. Maqsood & Sons) submitted a bid of Rs7,150 per ton, and JV (Daiwoo, GHS, Waste Busters) submitted a bid of Rs7,839 per ton. For package-II, M/s Amjad Ali submitted a bid of Rs3,636 per ton, JV (M/s. NJS, M/s. NCS, M/s. Maqsood & Sons) submitted a bid of Rs4,190 per ton, M/s. Babar & Co. submitted a bid of Rs4,975 per ton, and JV (Daiwoo, GHS, Waste Busters) submitted a bid of Rs7,096 per ton.

The contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder upon fulfillment of requirements.

This initiative by the CDA aims to address the cleanliness needs of the rural areas in Islamabad, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for the residents.