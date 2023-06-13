Honda CB150 F Gets a New Color Option

From time to time, bike companies like making minor cosmetic changes to motorcycles and call it a ‘Special Edition’. Recently, Atlas Honda has done the same for its flagship bike, the CB150 F.

According to the recent photos, the new color scheme consists of blue, orange, and black colors. The fuel tank is blue and adorned with a combination of white and orange stickers. The side covers and tail-end panels are also blue, with white and orange stickers running along the side.

The headlight cover is black on the sides, housing the CB150 F’s standard sharp headlight with two LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Finally, Honda has given the new CB150 F orange alloy wheels to make it look sporty and vibrant.

The new paint scheme has received mixed reviews from social media users. Although, per our review, the black and blue color with orange and white accents look fine on the body. But the orange wheels seem out of place for an otherwise good-looking bike.

The bike costs Rs. 477,900 and is available for booking on the company’s official website.