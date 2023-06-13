Mobilink Bank and Vision-Building Future Collaborate to Address Financial Disparities

As part of its ongoing mission to advance financial inclusion across the board, Mobilink Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vision-Building Future (VBF) to address existing disparities in the financial sphere through a range of targeted initiatives.

Under its flagship program, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), Mobilink Bank is geared towards expanding its financial reach by introducing innovative digital and financial solutions to underserved populations.

To further this dedication, the Bank will offer the Bint-e-Hawwa product suite to the beneficiaries of the VBF, fostering women’s empowerment and facilitating their path toward financial independence.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion, and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Vision-Building Future (VBF) is a pioneering youth-led organization dedicated to addressing the deep-rooted gaps in our education system, empowering youth, and advocating against gender discrimination. With a resolute focus on education and professional enrichment, gender and social inclusion, and youth empowerment, VBF has capacitated around 8000 educators, making significant strides.

Through this synergistic collaboration, Mobilink Bank and VBF are dedicated to cultivating positive societal change by organizing capacity-building programs aimed to enhance financial literacy and access to finance for low-income individuals in underserved communities.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Faisal Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, Mobilink Bank said: “Mobilink Bank is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of marginalized communities through its strategic partnership with VBF. Together, we are dedicated to promoting empowerment through collaborative capacity-building workshops and events, fostering financial inclusion, uplifting women through tailored solutions via Bint-e-Hawwa and converting potential prospects into prosperous businesses.

Our resolute objective is to forge an enduring, all-encompassing financial ecosystem, where every individual effortlessly realizes their financial aspirations, as we pave the path towards sustainability and inclusivity.”

Syeda Urooj Haider, President of VBF, stated: “VBF’s mandate is to tap the untapped talent of Pakistan by reaching out to the masses from the farthest corners of the country, equipping them with the necessary tools to reach their full potential. Through our strategic alliance with Mobilink Bank, we are excited to broaden the horizon for deserving communities while bolstering support for educators, professionals, youth, and the transgender community.

Understanding the transformative power of financial independence and knowledge, our goal is to equip individuals with the resources and solutions they need to be economically self-reliant and well-informed while providing comprehensive soft, digital, technical, and professional skills, enabling individuals to excel in their chosen fields.”

Utilizing its extensive digital network, Mobilink Bank strives to streamline the onboarding process for unbanked individuals, thereby facilitating their access to an array of customized financial solutions. The Bank is dedicated to creating an inclusive financial ecosystem by removing barriers to entry.