The International Cricket Council (ICC) is taking steps to protect Test cricket by implementing new regulations on the number of overseas players franchise teams can sign.

According to media reports, the cricket authority is set to ratify two immediate changes next month in order to prevent T20 cricket from overshadowing the international game.

The major changes involve reducing the number of overseas players to four per playing XI and mandating that T20 leagues pay national boards for each player they sign.

This move is a response to the IILT20, which allows nine overseas players per team, and the MLC in the US, which permits nine players in each squad and six in each playing XI.

These changes aim to prevent leagues from hoarding global talent, and by limiting overseas players, countries will become more reliant on their domestic talent, ensuring a balance.

Additionally, it was reported that T20 leagues will be required to give national boards 10 percent of the fee paid to each player, providing a vital source of income for the boards.

These regulations will also affect any potential competitions because compliance with the limit on overseas players will determine if the cricket is authorized or unauthorized.

The new regulations will primarily apply to players from the 12 Full Members, potentially allowing emerging ticketing countries to create additional slots for Associate players.