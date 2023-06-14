Oppo’s Upcoming Foldable Phone to Have Wireless Charging and Flagship Cameras

Recent rumors circulating on Weibo indicate that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 is poised to introduce wireless charging to the series, a feature that has never been seen before on the lineup.

Additionally, this new smartphone is expected to boast flagship-grade camera capabilities, top-of-the-line displays, and a high-performing battery.

However, it’s worth noting that the report lacks specific figures or evidence to support these claims. At present, we have confirmation that the Oppo Find N3 will sport a larger 8-inch inner display, boasting a resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to speculation, the cover display is rumored to measure 6.5 inches. Furthermore, the device is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering the potential for up to 16 GB of RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 1 TB.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 might feature a substantial 4,805 mAh battery, complemented by a rapid 80W wired charging capability. It is unclear how fast the wireless charging is going to be.

In terms of photography, there is going to be a remarkable 50MP IMX890 primary camera, accompanied by a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide lens, and a 32MP L07D1W22 periscope zoom lens. Furthermore, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera on the cover screen, as well as another 32MP camera on the inner display.

If all goes according to plan, Oppo may potentially launch the Find N3 as early as August. It may be rebranded as OnePlus’s first foldable phone as well.