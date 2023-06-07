OnePlus is Launching Its First Foldable Phone in August

According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the company’s highly anticipated first foldable phone is set to be released in the third quarter of this year. A new rumor from a reliable source now claims that this might happen in August.

OnePlus Fold’s launch event is reportedly set to take place in New York during the first half of August. This timing puts it in close proximity to Samsung’s expected announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, scheduled for July 26 for the Samsung Unpacked event.

Thankfully, the OnePlus Fold will see a global release, unlike most Chinese foldables that started off in their home market at first. This means that customers in the United States, India, and all other countries where OnePlus operates will have access to the device.

Interestingly, there are rumors suggesting that Oppo will also introduce its Find N3 foldable in China around the same time in August. The OnePlus Fold could potentially be the international variant of the Find N3.

Specifications

If this turns out to be true, we can anticipate the OnePlus Fold to feature an 8-inch foldable display with 2K resolution on the inside, accompanied by a 6.5-inch external screen with 1080p resolution. Both displays are expected to offer a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Fold is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 memory. It will run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1, which may be disappointing as it launches around the same time as Android 14.

Other specifications include a 4,800 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 48 MP ultrawide lens, a 32 MP periscope telephoto camera, and dual 32 MP selfie shooters for each screen.