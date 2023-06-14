Pakistan’s Valiant Effort Not Enough to Overcome Kenya in 4-Nation Football Cup

Pakistan put up a solid fight against a strong Kenyan side as they lost the match by 1-0 in challenging circumstances. Pakistan almost secured a draw at the backend but a fine goalkeeping display kept them at bay.

The Men in Green were much more disciplined as compared to their previous outing against Mauritius, which they lost 3-0. The Green Shirts were offered a boost as defenders, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal were part of the starting XI after missing out on the previous encounter.

Pakistan conceded a poor goal in the 18th minute as they could not deal with the Kenyan attack. Since then, Pakistan put up a solid defensive display and took on the attack in the late second half. A possible chance for Haroon Hamid went begging before Otis Khan’s shoot from outside the box was saved by the Kenyan goalkeeper.

Despite the loss, Pakistan held their head high as they put up a strong fight against a team much higher in the rankings.

Pakistan will face Djibouti in their next match on 17 June at the same venue. After the conclusion of the 4-Nation tournament, Pakistan is set to fly out to India to participate in the SAFF championships.