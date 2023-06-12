Chevening Scholarship Announced for Football Coaching in Pakistan

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the British High Commission jointly organized the Chevening Scholarship Conference to foster closer ties between the two countries.

The conference witnessed the launch of the Chevening Scholarship, which offers aspiring individuals the opportunity to pursue a one-year degree in football coaching science.

During her address at the conference, Reema Salman, the representative of the British High Commission Office, highlighted the significance of this scholarship program.

She stated that it not only provides a pathway for aspiring coaches but also offers an exclusive opportunity to work with the renowned Swindon Town Football Club.

Expressing her delight, Clara Strandhoj, the Head of the Lahore Office at the British High Commission, announced the scholarship and shared her optimism about its impact.

“I believe this scholarship will significantly contribute to improving the mutual relations and collaboration in the field of football,” remarked Clara Strandhoj.

She added that the initiative holds tremendous value for the growth and progress of football, as it will empower aspiring coaches and equip them with the necessary knowledge.

Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Normalization Committee, who also attended the event, commended the British High Commission for their announcement of the scholarship.

Haroon Malik expressed his admiration for this groundbreaking initiative and its potential to revolutionize the football landscape in Pakistan by improving the skills of players.