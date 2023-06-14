How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Kenya Football Match: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan will face a strong Kenyan side in their second match of the 4-Nation African Tournament in Mauritius. The Men in Green will be determined to put in a much better performance after their devastating 3-0 loss against the host nation in the opening encounter.

The Green Shirts will be aiming for a positive result and get their first win in eight international matches. Their previous victory came against Bhutan in SAFF Championships in 2018. Since then, Pakistan has lost seven consecutive matches.

Pakistan has been handed a boost in the upcoming encounter as former England Under-19 defender, Easah Suliman has joined the squad. Suliman along with Denmark-based defender, Abdullah Iqbal were not available for the match against Mauritius due to club commitments.

The introduction of the two world-class players will provide a much-needed defensive boost to the team as they looked fragile at the back in the previous match.

As for Kenya, they forfeited their first match against Djibouti as they were not able to arrive in Mauritius due to a mishap in flight arrangements. This will be Kenya’s first match in the competition.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Umar Hayat (RB) Easah Suliman (CB) Abdullah Shah (CB) Abdullah Iqbal (LB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Alamgir Ghazi (CM) Harun Hamid (CM) Mohammad Waheed (RW) Otis Khan (LW) Hassan Bashir (St)

Match Timings

The match between the two sides will commence at 4:00 PM Pakistan standard time and will be played at Cote D’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Kenya 14 June 2023 4:00 PM Cote D’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Kenya live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans on various mediums. Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast the match live on their website and mobile app while the Kenya vs. Pakistan live stream will also be available on Facebook.

Here are the live stream links for Pakistan vs. Kenya:

Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation LINK MBC LINK

*Further links will be updated close to the match