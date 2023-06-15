Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return to Test Team in a Bid to Play Aggressive Cricket

Renowned Pakistan opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, is expected to make his comeback to the red-ball squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called the left-handed batter to join the ongoing preparatory camp in Lahore ahead of the red-ball series.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Babar Azam-led side will visit Sri Lanka for the Test series in July, which is part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2023-25.

The team director, Mickey Arthur, and the head of the selection committee, Haroon Rasheed, want the team to adopt a modern and aggressive style of cricket in Test matches.

To achieve this goal, the newly appointed coaching setup is focusing on training to improve the batting skills and technique of the players and work on their strike rate.

It has been revealed that the think tank at PCB is planning to include Fakhar Zaman in the Test team. As part of this plan, he has been invited to the conditioning camp.

Last week, the PCB announced a training camp for the national bowling unit, which is currently taking place at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore (NHPC).

The spin bowling camp will conclude today, while the fast bowling camp will be held from June 16 to 21, with 13 spinners and 11 fast bowlers participating in the camp.