MNAs and Senators to Give Themselves a Raise in Travel Allowance

The federal government is taking steps to increase the travel allowances for parliamentarians in response to their demand.

As a result of the parliamentarians’ request, the government has drafted a bill to address the issue and fulfill their demand.

The draft bill proposes raising the travel allowance for parliamentarians from Rs10 per kilometer to Rs30 per kilometer. According to sources, lawmakers have been receiving Rs10 per kilometer in travel allowances since 1980.

Initially, it is recommended to increase the allowances for the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, and senators. This will result in the government having to pay approximately Rs100 million in travel allowances to the senators.

Furthermore, the draft bill suggests providing Rs150,000 to senators who do not use government vehicles.

It is expected that the draft bill will be presented to the parliament for consideration this week.