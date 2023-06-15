Sri Lankan Military Doctors Remove World’s Largest Kidney Stone

Sri Lankan military doctors announced a remarkable medical achievement on Wednesday. They successfully removed the world’s largest kidney stone from 62-year-old ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge. This enormous stone weighed 801 grams (28.25 ounces) and measured a staggering 13.37 centimeters (5.26 inches) in length.

Coonge had been enduring abdominal pain since 2020, and the stone had grown to such an immense size that it obstructed his kidney. He underwent surgery at the Colombo Army Hospital on June 1, and the operation was a resounding success, resulting in the complete removal of the stone.

This record-breaking kidney stone surpassed the previous milestone of 620 grams, set in 2008 by a patient in Pakistan. The achievement has been officially recognized and verified by Guinness World Records.

Dr. Sutharshan, a skilled army surgeon who led the surgical procedure, highlighted the fact that Coonge’s kidney is functioning normally, which is of utmost importance. Kidney stones develop when minerals and salts crystallize in the kidney, and when they grow too large, they can lead to excruciating pain and other complications.

This exceptional case serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of early detection and treatment of kidney stones. If you experience any symptoms or discomfort, seeking prompt medical attention from a doctor is crucial.