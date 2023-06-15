Pakistan Gets Much-Awaited Permission to Travel to India for SAFF Championship

Pakistan football team has been granted permission to travel to India for SAFF Championship 2023.

In an exciting development, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan have allowed the Pakistan football team to travel to India. The ministries have issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), paving the way for the team’s participation in the highly anticipated SAFF Championship 2023 which is set to be played in India.

To fulfill the necessary travel requirements, the Pakistan football team will apply for visas from Mauritius, where they are currently participating in a four-nation tournament. On June 18, the team is set to depart from Mauritius, heading to Bangalore, India, where the championship will be held from June 21 to July 4.

This significant decision comes at a time when Pakistani football is experiencing a rise in momentum. The Pakistan Football Federation has made commendable efforts to uplift the game in the country and propel Pakistan to the forefront of international football. With new recruitments and improved initiatives, the PFF aims to establish Pakistan as a strong force in the world of football.

Football enthusiasts across Pakistan eagerly await the Pakistan football team’s journey in the SAFF Championship, anticipating memorable performances and hoping for a remarkable display of the country’s football prowess on the global stage.