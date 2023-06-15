UAE Introduces New Long-Term Visit Visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has relaunched its 3-month visit visa, allowing visitors to stay up to 90 days in the country.

The development comes after this visa was discontinued last year and replaced with a 60-day visit visa option instead. All nationalities are eligible for this long-term visit visa, which can be applied via UAE embassies and consulates or travel agencies.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), people can now apply for the 90-day visit visa through the above-mentioned avenues.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, Senior Manager for Inbound and Outbound Operations at Regal Tours Worldwide, detailed that there are two types of entry permits in UAE, which include a tourist visa and a visit visa, with the former issued for 30 or 60 days and the latter for 90 days.

The fee for this long-term visit visa is around AED 1,500 and may go up to AED 2,000. Libin Varghese, Sales Director at Rooh Tourism, said that the exact fee is yet to be announced because the visa was launched just a few days ago.

Speaking about the processing time of visa application, Subair remarked that it can take up to five working days, but sometimes the application is processed in only two days.