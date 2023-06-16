Books Available at Shops While Government Fails to Provide Free Textbooks

A significant majority of newly enrolled students in government schools from grades 1-10, which account for over 60 percent, have not yet received the free textbooks intended for the current academic year.

These textbooks were slated for distribution between April and May. However, despite the onset of the summer vacation, many students are still awaiting their delivery.

Moreover, the textbooks that have been distributed to certain schools present numerous printing errors, such as blank pages and faulty chapters. In some cases, the text on certain pages is entirely unreadable due to these printing issues.

The distribution of the textbooks has been delayed until after the summer break. In an attempt to cut costs, the government has consolidated three subjects into one textbook, which has resulted in increased wear and tear. As a result, some textbooks are getting damaged much more quickly as confirmed by an educator.

Interestingly, the same textbooks are available for individual purchase in bookstores and markets, and none of them exhibit any printing errors.