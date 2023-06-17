Chinese University Offers Fully-Funded Master’s Program

Tsinghua University in Beijing, China has opened applications for the Schwarzman Scholars program, offering a fully funded master’s degree that spans a year.

It handpicks 100-200 scholars annually, evaluating their leadership prowess, academic excellence, and dedication to fostering mutual cultural understanding and global advancement.

ALSO READ British Council Announces Scholarships for Women

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the Schwarzman Scholars program through an online application form, which must be completed in English. The application deadline for the 2023-2024 class is 19 September 2023, at 8:59 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Candidates need to create an account on the Schwarzman Scholars website and start a new application. They can save their progress and continue their work as frequently as needed before final submission.

ALSO READ UAE Residents Face Massive Delays for US Visas

Eligibility Criteria

In addition to demonstrating extraordinary leadership skills, the ability to anticipate and act on trends and changes in their context, strong intellectual capacity, and exemplary character, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must have an undergraduate degree.

Must be 18-28 years of age.

Must be proficient in the English language.

Candidates can find more information about the application process and requirements on the website.