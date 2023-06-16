British Council Announces Scholarships for Women

The British Council has launched a scholarship program called Women in STEM. This program presents a golden opportunity for women holding a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) and possessing a strong passion for their field of study. The program aims to grant prestigious scholarships for pursuing master’s degrees in STEM fields at eminent universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

Now in its third year, the Women in STEM scholarship program is a joint initiative between the British Council and 21 esteemed UK universities. It seeks to support and empower women from various regions, including the Americas, South Asia, East Asia, the western Balkans, central Asia, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, and Turkey.

A crucial criterion for selection is the demonstration of financial need, along with a genuine aspiration to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Applicants from Pakistan can apply for both Master’s Scholarships and Early Academic Fellowships under the Women in STEM program.

Eligibility Criteria:

Ability to pursue a course of study in the UK for the academic year starting from September/October 2023 to 2024.

Demonstration of financial need for support.

Possession of an undergraduate degree that provides access to one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at a UK university (for Master’s level) or completion of all components of a Ph.D. within the past three years (for Early Academic Fellowships).

Proficiency in English language skills necessary for postgraduate study or research at a UK university.

Active involvement in the field with work experience or a demonstrated interest in the chosen subject area.

Deep passion for the chosen course of study and a willingness to engage as a committed British Council scholarship alumni.

Full eligibility criteria are available at the British Council’s official website.

Ineligible Candidates

Candidates are not eligible for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM if they:

Hold dual British citizenship.

Are currently employed or have previously been employed by His Majesty’s Government, including British Embassies/High Commissions, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Department for International Trade, the Ministry of Defence, or the Home Office.

Are currently employed or have previously been employed by the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM-eligible countries.

Have a familial relationship with an employee, former employee, or relative of an employee of the aforementioned government institutions.

Main Benefits:

Academic Prestige: The UK’s universities are renowned global leaders in STEM subjects, ensuring top-quality education and research opportunities.

Comprehensive Economic Support: The program covers various expenses, including tuition fees, stipends, travel costs, visa fees, and health coverage, eliminating financial barriers.

Special Support for Mothers: Recognizing the unique challenges faced by mothers, the program offers specific assistance to create an inclusive and supportive environment.

English Language Support: International students receive guidance and support to adapt to the language requirements, facilitating effective communication and academic success.

Application Process:

Direct Application: Interested individuals should apply directly to participating universities.