KPITB and Tech Valley Pakistan Team Up to Offer 5,000 Google Scholarships

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has joined hands with Tech Valley Pakistan to bring scholarships for aspiring professionals across the province.

Through the Grow with Google initiative, 5,000 Google Career Certification scholarships will be provided to individuals seeking to enhance their skills in various digital domains.

The scholarships will cover a diverse range of courses that are in high demand in today’s job market. Participants can choose between Project Management, IT Support, Data Analytics, UX Design, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, and IT Automation with Python. This allows individuals from various backgrounds and interests to find a program that aligns with their career aspirations.

Interested individuals are encouraged can apply for the scholarships by clicking here before the 30 June 2023 deadline. It is essential to seize this opportunity promptly, as the scholarships have limited availability. By applying early, applicants can secure their spot in their preferred course.

For further information and to apply for the Google Career Certification Scholarships, interested individuals can visit the official website of KPITB or Tech Valley Pakistan. The online application is straightforward, and the respective websites provide all the necessary details to guide applicants through the process.