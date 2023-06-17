Pakistan Basketball Team Beats Maldives to Register First Win in 7 Years

The Pakistan national basketball team emerged victorious against the Maldives in their second game of the ongoing highly anticipated five-nations tournament.

The encounter, which took place on Friday, witnessed a thrilling clash between the two countries, with the Men in Green securing a narrow 65-63 win over the host team.

This was Pakistan’s first win in Basketball in over seven years.

Right from the tip-off, the national side showcased their prowess on the court, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the first three quarters.

The team displayed remarkable teamwork, executing well-coordinated plays and demonstrating their skills to ensure a positive outcome in the ongoing tournament.

With their backs against the wall, the Maldivian team launched a relentless offensive, taking advantage of their opponents’ momentary lapse in concentration.

However, Pakistan showcased resilience and composure to weather the storm and hold onto their slim advantage until the final buzzer in this thrilling game.

Leading the charge for Pakistan was the seasoned player, Zain ul Hasan Khan, whose exceptional performance on the court earned him an impressive 22 points.

Contributing significantly to the team’s triumph, Zia ur Rehman tallied an impressive 15 points, while Ahmed Amad wrapped up the game with 13 points to his name.

The Men in Green will now face Bhutan before facing Bangladesh in the 5-Nation tournament.