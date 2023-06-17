Najam Sethi Announces Increase in Pakistan’s Home Games in Asia Cup

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has revealed that Pakistan is set to enjoy playing two matches on their home turf during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Following the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) approval of a hybrid concept for the Asia Cup 2023, the body has announced that Pakistan would host four matches before the event transfers to Sri Lanka. All competing nations, with the exception of India, will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup in the group stage. Meanwhile, India will play their matches in Sri Lanka, leaving Pakistan with only one home encounter during the group stage, against Nepal.

The teams from the second group, which includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, will play the rest of the three matches scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

Although the schedule shows that Pakistan will only play one home game, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has stressed that Pakistan, as the host country, will be guaranteed participation in at least two games. Pakistan will face Nepal in their group stage but the opponent for the second game is yet to be revealed.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 31st August to 17th September. The tournament will feature three teams per group with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage.