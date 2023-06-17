How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Djibouti Football Match: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan is set to come face to face against Djibouti in their final match of the four-nation football tournament at Stade de Cote d’Or, Saint Pierre in Mauritius today.

The national football team will be eager to end the tournament on a positive note, following their previous defeats against Mauritius (3-0) and Kenya (1-0).

The team is expected to try their bench strength for this final clash, aiming for a victory that will uplift the morale of the Men in Green ahead of the SAFF Championship.

The Green Shirts have shown a compact game in their second encounter boosting the morale of the national squad and will be keen to give tough times to the opponents.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Umar Hayat (RB) Easah Suliman (CB) Abdullah Shah (CB) Abdullah Iqbal (LB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Alamgir Ghazi (CM) Ali Niazi (CM) Mohammad Waheed (RW) Otis Khan (LW) Shayk Dost (St)

Meanwhile, Djibouti, currently ranked 194th, has exhibited remarkable determination throughout the tournament and will be eager to maintain its impressive performance.

Match Timings

The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Djibouti will kick off at 4:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time at the Cote D’Or National Sports Complex.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Djibouti 17 June 2023 5:00 PM Cote D’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius

Live Stream

Pakistani fans can watch the live stream through various platforms. The match will be televised live on the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation’s website and mobile app.

Additionally, the Djibouti vs. Pakistan live stream will be available on Facebook. Here is the live stream link for Pakistan vs. Mauritius match.