Pakistani MMA Athlete Uloomi Karim Wins Thrilling Fight Against Thai Opponent

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 17, 2023 | 3:09 pm

Professional Mixed Martial Artist, Uloomi Karim, emerged victorious in a thrilling Muay Thai bout against Thailand’s Ananta Chailek at the Fairtex Fight ProMotion.

The impeccable performance from Martial Artist culminated in a knockout that left spectators in awe and earned him a well-deserved KO Bonus of 10,000 Bhat.

In the final round, Karim showcased his expertise by delivering a devastating blow that rendered Chailek out, with only 15 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Pakistani fighter initially made waves in kickboxing matches held in Thailand, accumulating an unblemished record of 5-0 on the local circuit.

Karim boasts an impressive 4-1 record, having competed against opponents from the Philippines, India, the United States, and Thailand in the discipline of MMA.

Karim’s ascent to prominence was catapulted by his victory over Indian Yadwinder Singh, a bout that recently captivated Pakistani Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans.

Notably, Karim faced the formidable challenge of overcoming Singh’s two-inch height advantage, making his triumph all the more remarkable.

