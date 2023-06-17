Pakistan Appoint Former South African Pacer as Bowling Coach

Former South African pacer, Morne Morkel, is set to join the Pakistan national team as a bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

The 38-year-old fast bowler, who had been unavailable earlier due to his coaching commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will finally make his way to Pakistan.

Morne Morkel brings with him a wealth of experience, having served the South African team in 318 international matches and claimed an impressive total of 544 wickets.

Morkel replaces former Pakistani pacer, Umar Gul, who was appointed as interim bowling coach for Pakistan’s previous series against New Zealand.

Earlier, the PCB announced a six-member coaching set up, headed by Mickey, to revamp the national team and improve its performance in upcoming tournaments.

Days after the announcement, South African-born batting coach, Andrew Puttick, joined the squad in the training camp for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Last month, Mickey Arthur also confirmed that he will join the squad for the ODI World Cup in October and the highly-anticipated Test series against Australia in December.

Mickey, who previously led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, will come back after the Asia Cup to prepare the Babar Azam-led side for the marquee event.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July before the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.