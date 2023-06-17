Saudia Launches New Flights to France

Saudia now operates flights from Riyadh to Nice, France, adding to its international network expansion. This is the airline’s second destination in France and a new seasonal route for the summer.

The inaugural flight, SV129, departed from King Khalid International Airport with the presence of Saudia’s Vice President of Ground Operations and other officials. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the airport’s Al-Fursan International Lounge to mark the occasion.

Saudia aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France by connecting flights to Nice Airport with their existing flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. This is part of its plan to expand its flight network, which includes adding more destinations and expanding the aircraft fleet.

In addition to expanding routes, Saudia is improving its digital services to enhance the passenger experience. By investing in technology and digital solutions, the airline will provide a convenient travel experience.

Launching flights from Riyadh to Nice demonstrates Saudia’s growth in France and its commitment to international networks. With a clear strategy and focus on passenger satisfaction, Saudia is establishing itself as a leading airline in the region.