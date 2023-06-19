Muhammad is The Most Popular First Name in the World

A recent study has revealed that Mohammed is the most popular first name in the world, with an estimated 133,349,300 people bearing the name. Maria comes in second place with 61,134,526 people, followed by Nushi with 55,898,624.
The study comes from the Global Index Twitter account, which focuses on economics, art & culture, science, technology, sports, travel, politics, and military affairs globally.
Most Popular First Names In The World:
Mohammed – 133,349,300
Maria – 61,134,526
Nushi – 55,898,624
Jose – 29,946,427
Wei – 17,145,807
Ahmed – 14,916,476
Yan – 14,793,356
Ali – 14,763,733
John – 14,323,797
David – 13,429,576
Li – 13,166,162
Abdul – 12,163,978
Ana – 12,091,132…
— Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) June 18, 2023
Other popular names on the list include Jose, Wei, Ahmed, Yan, Ali, John, and David. The study also showed that Li, Abdul, Ana, Ying, and Michael are among the top 15 most popular first names in the world.
The popularity of these names can be attributed to cultural traditions, religious affiliations, historical influences, and linguistic preferences. Additionally, the popularity of the name Muhammad further supports the notion of Islam being the fastest-growing religion in the world.
It is important to note that Muslims have the youngest median age (24 in 2015) of all major religious groups, more than seven years younger than the median age of non-Muslims (32).