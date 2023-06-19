Muhammad is The Most Popular First Name in the World

A recent study has revealed that Mohammed is the most popular first name in the world, with an estimated 133,349,300 people bearing the name. Maria comes in second place with 61,134,526 people, followed by Nushi with 55,898,624.

The study comes from the Global Index Twitter account, which focuses on economics, art & culture, science, technology, sports, travel, politics, and military affairs globally.

Most Popular First Names In The World: Mohammed – 133,349,300

Maria – 61,134,526

Nushi – 55,898,624

Jose – 29,946,427

Wei – 17,145,807

Ahmed – 14,916,476

Yan – 14,793,356

Ali – 14,763,733

John – 14,323,797

David – 13,429,576

Li – 13,166,162

Abdul – 12,163,978

Ana – 12,091,132… — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) June 18, 2023

Other popular names on the list include Jose, Wei, Ahmed, Yan, Ali, John, and David. The study also showed that Li, Abdul, Ana, Ying, and Michael are among the top 15 most popular first names in the world.

The popularity of these names can be attributed to cultural traditions, religious affiliations, historical influences, and linguistic preferences. Additionally, the popularity of the name Muhammad further supports the notion of Islam being the fastest-growing religion in the world.

It is important to note that Muslims have the youngest median age (24 in 2015) of all major religious groups, more than seven years younger than the median age of non-Muslims (32).