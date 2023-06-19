Pakistani Businesswoman Nominated for Prestigious Global Woman Inspiration Award

Huma Fakhar, a Pakistani businesswoman, has been nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the United Kingdom for her exceptional contributions to Pakistan’s business and social sectors.

The nominees for this award, organized by the Global Woman Club, were announced on Saturday, and the award ceremony will take place in London on July 17.

Expressing her delight at the nomination, Fakhar stated, “I am deeply honored to be nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK.”

The award recognizes women who have inspired and motivated others through their remarkable journeys, overcoming obstacles, and making a positive impact in their communities.

Fakhar, one of the 12 global nominees, will be recognized for her work in Pakistan as a businessperson and her support in the social sector.

She has played a significant role in Pakistan’s dairy industry by co-authoring the vision ‘Doodh Darya’ for Pakistan’s White Revolution Dairy Investments.

This initiative has laid the foundation for corporate dairy farms in the country, empowering over 500,000 women in the dairy sector.

Furthermore, Fakhar has been actively involved in promoting entrepreneurship at the school level, particularly among girls in orphanages, aiming to enable them to become self-sufficient.

She has represented Pakistan in various business forums and trade ministerial meetings, fostering economic collaborations between India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Malaysia.

Fakhar’s work has also gained recognition through the recently launched circularity fund called ‘Green Footprints.’

This fund supports startups in adopting circular business models, promotes circular research and development, and encourages innovation and sustainable supply chains, with a focus on the food sector.

Fakhar expressed gratitude to her family and friends for their unwavering support. Her nomination for the Global Woman Inspiration Award is a testament to her dedication and impact in the business and social spheres, inspiring others with her remarkable achievements.