Over 960 Street Crimes Reported in Rawalpindi in Two Weeks

In just two weeks, the city experienced a staggering number of street crimes, surpassing 960 incidents. Among these were 513 mobile phone thefts, 227 motorcycle snatchings, and 22 car thefts. These alarming figures have instilled a pervasive sense of insecurity among the city’s residents.

The financial toll inflicted on the citizens is equally distressing. The losses incurred due to burglaries and robberies amounted to Rs. 34.5 million in cash and over Rs. 17.9 million in gold jewelry.

Examining the data provided by the police department, it becomes apparent that Rawal and Potohar divisions were the most heavily impacted areas. The districts of Sadiqabad, New Town, Naseerabad, Westridge, and Waris Khan witnessed a majority of motorbike and cellphone thefts.

Despite daily meetings and open kutchehries by high-ranking officers, the police’s performance in the past two weeks has been ineffective.

An anonymous senior police official blamed uncontrolled urbanization, an influx of migrants, political interference, and pressure from interest groups for the increasing crime rate.

These factors have hindered the development of a comprehensive crime-fighting strategy and impeded the police.

The official acknowledged political interference and the added burden placed on the police force due to economic conditions and other factors, further hampering their efforts to address crime.