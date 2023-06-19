Survivors Share Shocking Details of Greek Coast Guard’s Delayed Action in Boat Tragedy

A shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea has resulted in the loss of numerous lives, with survivors placing blame on the Greek coast guard for the tragedy.

The incident occurred off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula, where a rusty trawler capsized, leading to the recovery of 75 bodies. However, no additional bodies have been found since then.

Approximately 104 survivors, primarily from Syria, Egypt, and Pakistan, were rescued, but around 500 more people are feared dead and missing.

Survivors have accused the Greek coast guard of a delayed response, stating that help was not dispatched until three hours after the boat capsized.

Ayad, a survivor from Syria, expressed frustration, stating that the Greek authorities could have saved many more lives if they had acted sooner.

The survivors, who spoke to multiple news outlets, including the Times, La Republica, and the Guardian, alleged that the coast guard caused the shipwreck by attempting to tow the overcrowded boat back to shore.

They claimed that the rope broke, and a new one was attached, causing the vessel to make sudden movements before capsizing.

Nikos Alexiou, a spokesperson for the Greek coast guard, vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing that they did not take any action that would endanger the people on board.

He refuted the claim that the coast guard delayed rescue efforts, stating that they acted immediately after the boat sank.

The survivors’ accounts contradict statements from Greek officials, who asserted that the passengers did not request assistance from the coast guard.

In response to the incident, the United Nations has called for an urgent investigation. The tragic shipwreck has raised concerns about the safety and response protocols of authorities in such situations.

Via: Middle East Eye