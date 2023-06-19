Pakistan Announces Women’s Football Squad for Upcoming Matches

By Sports Desk | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 6:51 pm

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 27-player squad for Pakistan Women’s upcoming international friendlies which will take place between 10 to 18 July. The camp for the national team will be taking place at different venues in Karachi in a few days.

The aim of the camp is to strengthen the players’ skills, tactics, and physical condition in preparation for the upcoming friendlies in July.

During the camp, players will engage in various training sessions including drills, tactical exercises, and simulated match situations. A few additional diaspora players are expected to join the camp while 23 players squad will be finalized before traveling.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forward
Fatima Naz Kareema Mehdi Maria Khan (c) (D) Aliya Sadiq
Mafia Parveen Kayla Siddiqui (D) Aliza Sabir Anmol Hira
Nisha Ahsraf Mishal Bhatti Kayenaat Bhokari (D) Isra Khan (D)
Rumaysa Khan (D) Nizalia Siddiqui Marvi Baig Naqiyah Ali
Sahar Zaman Noureen Baig Zehmena Malik (D) Sanober Abdul Sattar
Sahar Zaman Rameen Fareed Zulfia Nazeer
Sahiba Sherdil Suha Hirani
Sara Khan
Sophiya Qureshi

(D) – Diaspora Players

