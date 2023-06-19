Pakistan Announces Women’s Football Squad for Upcoming Matches

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 27-player squad for Pakistan Women’s upcoming international friendlies which will take place between 10 to 18 July. The camp for the national team will be taking place at different venues in Karachi in a few days.

The aim of the camp is to strengthen the players’ skills, tactics, and physical condition in preparation for the upcoming friendlies in July.

During the camp, players will engage in various training sessions including drills, tactical exercises, and simulated match situations. A few additional diaspora players are expected to join the camp while 23 players squad will be finalized before traveling.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forward Fatima Naz Kareema Mehdi Maria Khan (c) (D) Aliya Sadiq Mafia Parveen Kayla Siddiqui (D) Aliza Sabir Anmol Hira Nisha Ahsraf Mishal Bhatti Kayenaat Bhokari (D) Isra Khan (D) Rumaysa Khan (D) Nizalia Siddiqui Marvi Baig Naqiyah Ali Sahar Zaman Noureen Baig Zehmena Malik (D) Sanober Abdul Sattar Sahar Zaman Rameen Fareed Zulfia Nazeer Sahiba Sherdil Suha Hirani Sara Khan Sophiya Qureshi

(D) – Diaspora Players