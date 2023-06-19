Pakistan Qualifies for Semi-Finals of International 5-Nation Basketball Tournament

Pakistan successfully secured a place in the semifinals of the ongoing five-nation basketball tournament in Maldives after defeating Bangladesh.

The encounter, which took place on Sunday, witnessed a thrilling clash between the two countries, with Pakistan securing an 84-64 win over the opponents.

The national side exhibited their dominance, setting the tone for the match. The opening quarter saw them surge with a 20-15 lead, displaying their offensive prowess.

However, Bangladesh showcased resilience in the second quarter of the game, managing to overturn the deficit and claim a slight advantage with a score of 37-34.

Undeterred by the resurgence of Bangladesh, Pakistan unleashed a relentless offensive assault in the third quarter to lead the charge and put the side on the back foot.

Bangladesh struggled to counterattack Pakistan, mustering a mere seven points. Meanwhile, Pakistan elevated their lead to 56-44 by accumulating an impressive 22 points.

Pakistan clinched a resounding 84-64 victory, securing their spot in the semifinals with Zain ul Hasan and Umair Jan leading the charge for Pakistan, contributing 19 points each.

This win against Bangladesh marked the third consecutive triumph for the Men in Green in the ongoing tournament, following their victories over Bhutan and Maldives.

Having made an impressive return to the international stage after a seven-year hiatus, Pakistan now eagerly anticipates their upcoming semifinal clash scheduled for June 20.