Javed Miandad Suggests PCB Not to Play World Cup in India

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 12:48 pm
Javed Miandad advice for Pakistan team

Former captain, Javed Miandad, has rated the current Pakistan cricket team higher than the Indian side, stating that the national players surpass their Indian counterparts.

In a media interaction in Karachi, Miandad recalled the historic India-Pakistan cricket series in the past, which served as a unifying force between the neighboring nations.

Miandad emphasized the significance of sports in fostering relationships and expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, particularly referencing the policies of Modi.

“If it was me, I would say get lost. We are better than them. Our cricket is better than them. We are producing talents that are making their name in the entire world,” he said.

The 66-year-old cricketer also launched a strong attack on Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, predicting that he would eventually face the anger of his own countrymen.

He expressed his discontent and proposed that the national team should refrain from playing cricket matches in India until the Indian team reciprocates by visiting Pakistan.

“We should not be concerned about them. Instead, we should celebrate our own achievements and the exceptional talents emerging from our nation,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is scheduled to tour India for the upcoming 50-over World Cup 2023, set to take place in October-November this year.

