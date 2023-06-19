Javed Miandad Suggests PCB Not to Play World Cup in India

Former captain, Javed Miandad, has rated the current Pakistan cricket team higher than the Indian side, stating that the national players surpass their Indian counterparts.

In a media interaction in Karachi, Miandad recalled the historic India-Pakistan cricket series in the past, which served as a unifying force between the neighboring nations.

ALSO READ Minister Announces Date for PCB Chief Najam Sethi’s Ousting as Tussle Heats Up

Miandad emphasized the significance of sports in fostering relationships and expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, particularly referencing the policies of Modi.

“If it was me, I would say get lost. We are better than them. Our cricket is better than them. We are producing talents that are making their name in the entire world,” he said.

The 66-year-old cricketer also launched a strong attack on Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, predicting that he would eventually face the anger of his own countrymen.

ALSO READ Pakistan Appoint Former South African Pacer as Bowling Coach

He expressed his discontent and proposed that the national team should refrain from playing cricket matches in India until the Indian team reciprocates by visiting Pakistan.

“We should not be concerned about them. Instead, we should celebrate our own achievements and the exceptional talents emerging from our nation,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is scheduled to tour India for the upcoming 50-over World Cup 2023, set to take place in October-November this year.