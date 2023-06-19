Post-Retirement Luxuries That Will Make You Want to Become Chairman Senate

The Senate unanimously passed a private member bill on Friday, granting extensive privileges to current and former Senate chairmen in Pakistan.

The bill, known as The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance, and Privileges) Act, 2023, was swiftly approved following another undisclosed bill regarding perks and privileges for Senate members.

According to a national daily, all major political parties, including PMLN, PPP, PTI, JUIF, and other PDM parties, supported these private bills, raising concerns about the lack of transparency amidst the country’s financial crisis.

Reports reveal that the bill concerning Senate chairmen has already been passed by the National Assembly and awaits the president’s assent.

Once enforced, the bill will provide lifelong benefits to past, present, and future Senate chairmen, funded by taxpayers’ money.

Surprisingly, two former Senate chairmen, Raza Rabbani and Farooq H Naek, who are currently members of the Senate, were among the bill’s proponents.

A total of 40 individuals, including the opposition leader in the Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, supported the bill.

Notably, there was no dissenting voice during the voting process, highlighting the lack of opposition to these privileges.

An official source revealed that the chairman of the Senate, both during their tenure and after retirement, will enjoy unparalleled privileges and benefits not available to any other public office holder.

Upon completion of their term, a former chairman will be provided with 12 permanent employees, six guards, and VVIP security for themselves and their family members.

They will have the authority to requisition planes for domestic and international travel.

Furthermore, the chairman can avail additional benefits not specified in the bill by influencing the finance committee, which they personally select.

Sections of the bill outline specific entitlements, such as full security detail, including armed personnel, at the chairman’s residence, and the provision of personal staff not exceeding 12 individuals.

The bill also grants the finance committee the power to award additional privileges as they see fit. This includes a discretionary grant of Rs. 800,000 per annum, or a higher amount if decided by the committee.

Compensation in the event of air accidents, provident funds, and unlimited medical facilities for the chairman, ex-chairman, and their family members at public and private hospitals are also mentioned in the bill.

It further outlines the chairman’s protocol and traveling allowances for foreign and domestic journeys, allowing them to requisition government or chartered planes at the expense of the state.

The chairman can be accompanied by family members on commercial flights or up to four family members on requisitioned planes.

Additionally, the bill specifies various privileges such as free telephone facilities, furnished residences, official vehicles for the chairman and their family, free petrol, sumptuary allowances, equipment allowances, and travel and daily allowances.

The chairman’s salary is separate from these benefits.

The bill is extensive, covering these perks and privileges in nine pages.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami expressed his opposition to the bill but claims his microphone was not turned on during the proceedings. He was denied the opportunity to speak during the bill’s passage.

The passing of this bill raises concerns about the allocation of public funds and the lack of transparency surrounding the decision-making process.