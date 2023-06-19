Minister Announces Date for PCB Chief Najam Sethi’s Ousting as Tussle Heats Up

Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, has made a massive statement regarding the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking in an interview, Mazari clarified that the interim PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, was only tasked with conducting elections for regional cricket associations.

The federal minister highlighted that the candidacy of Najam Sethi for the PCB chairman position constituted a conflict of interest as it diverged from his original mandate.

Mazari further added that the tenure of the PCB Chairman would not be extended, and the next PCB chairman would be Zaka Ashraf, as per the wish of the PPP leadership.

The minister went on to say that he had formally requested Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to support this decision and had submitted a summary accordingly.

He justified the selection based on the party ownership of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, asserting that it was reasonable for PPP to choose the candidate.

Mazari also mentioned that he had requested a performance and expenditure report from Sethi due to complaints of irregularities in the regional association elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the race for chairman of the cricket board has intensified, with Ashraf gaining support from the PPP and Sethi representing the PML-N.