Talent Hunt Program Offers Free Medical Admission Test Prep to Female Students

The Talent Hunt Program (THP) is an initiative by the USAID-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program. It aims to encourage and prepare talented female students from low-income families for higher education.

These students can’t apply for admission to top Pakistani universities due to the lack of finances to prepare for admission tests.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the program, a student must:

Be a Pakistan/Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) national and belong to a low-income family.

Secured 80 percent or above in Intermediate (1st year) in Engineering/Medical/Computer Sciences Group, or 70 percent or above in Intermediate (1st year) in Social/General Science/Art & Humanities Group.

Special preference for female students from rural/less developed districts, as well as students with disabilities.

Program Benefits

Stipends for students and a mock test will be conducted after the preparatory workshop.

Short-term admission test preparation classes for female students from low-income families unable to afford the cost of entry test preparation courses available in the market.

Application Process