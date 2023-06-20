Billionaire From Dubai and Two Pakistanis Go Missing in Titanic Tour Submarine

Two Pakistanis and a Dubai-based billionaire are among the people who have gone missing after a submarine exploring the Titanic shipwreck vanished mysteriously in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the details, the five-person expedition crew that vanished included two Pakistanis, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, as well as a Dubai-based businessman named Hamish Harding.

The tourist submarine was on a dive mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, during which it disappeared off the coast of southeastern Canada, as per the submarine’s operating company, OceanGate Expeditions.

The presence of both family members on board was also confirmed by the Dawoods. The family thanked their friends and colleagues for their concern and requested everyone to sincerely pray for their loved ones.

UK resident, Shahzada Dawood is a trustee of SETI Institute. In 2003, he joined the Board of Engro Corporation and now serves as its Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, the expedition operator stated that it was “mobilising all options,” to rescue the missing individuals.

According to the company’s website, it is operating its fifth Titanic expedition of this year, which began last week and was supposed to conclude on Thursday. The entire deep sea mission costs $250,000 per person. It starts at St. John’s, Newfoundland, then it heads out 640 kilometers into the Atlantic Ocean toward the wreckage spot, OceanGate’s website states.